Warner Bros. has announced that development for a third Wonder Woman film has been fast-tracked

Wonder Woman 3 in the Works with Star Gal Gadot and Director Patty Jenkins

Hold on to your lassos — another Wonder Woman film is on the way!

Just days after Wonder Woman 1984 was released on Christmas Day, Warner Bros. announced that they've fast-tracked development on a third installment.

“As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women — Gal and Patty — who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy,” Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich said in a statement.

Wonder Woman 1984 — which also stars Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen — was originally set to debut in theaters this past summer before the coronavirus pandemic forced Warner Bros. to delay its release.

The sequel to the 2017 original film was finally released on Dec. 25 in select theaters as well as on HBO Max.

According to Warner Bros., Wonder Woman 1984’s release on the streaming service “broke records and exceeded our expectations” — and that HBO Max’s viewership on Friday was over three times its typical amount.

“During these very difficult times, it was nice to give families the option of enjoying this uplifting film at home, where theater viewing wasn’t an option,” said Andy Forssell, Executive Vice President and General Manager, WarnerMedia Direct-to-Consumer.

In the U.S., the film has also raked in $16.7 million at the box office so far, making it the biggest opening day weekend since the pandemic began. Globally, the film has already grossed $85 million.

In addition to all of the action-packed sequences, the film also included a surprise cameo from Gadot’s husband, Yaron Varsano, and their two daughters — Alma, 9 and Maya, 3 — in a special Christmas scene.

"It meant a lot and especially in that very special scene," the star, 35, told GoodDay DC. "My oldest one appeared with Asa, Patty's son, and then my youngest one, whom I was pregnant with during the reshoots for Wonder Woman, the first one, was there with my husband."