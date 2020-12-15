Wonder Woman 1984 will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day

Wonder Woman 1984 Reviews Are Finally Here! Gal Gadot 'Once Again Dazzles'

The reviews for Wonder Woman 1984 are finally in!

The follow-up to the hit 2017 film, starring Gal Gadot as the titular superhero, received mostly positive reviews from critics ahead of its release in select theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day.

On Rotten Tomatoes as of Tuesday afternoon, the film has a favorable 89 percent score. The critics consensus reads, "Great Hera! Wonder Woman 1984 is an epic dose of heart and vibrant escapism that proves there are still unexpected thrills to be found in superhero cinema."

The Wrap's Alonso Duralde said in his review that the Patty Jenkins-directed film "provides the expected thrills and excitement." He also said that both Wonder Women films are "two of the best superhero sagas of the current wave."

Mary Sollosi of Entertainment Weekly gave the film a "B" rating, writing, "It takes some time to get to the major action set pieces, but it’s too much of a pleasure to live in this well-realized place, populated by a quartet of capable and charismatic stars, to really care."

Image zoom Wonder Woman: 1984 | Credit: Warner Bros.

Forbes' Scott Mendelson complimented the superhero flick and said it "offers candy-colored imagery and relentless optimism."

"Wonder Woman 1984 is a piece of hopeful, uncynical filmmaking. Jenkins, alongside co-writers Geoff Johns and David Callaham, circle around ideas of power, truth, and desire – of what it means to be seen and recognised by the world. Diana’s look into the camera gives those ideas that extra punch," said Clarisse Loughrey of the Independent, who gave the film four out of five stars.

Nola Ojomu of Metro praised Gadot, 35, for her portrayal of Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, writing in her review that the actress "once again dazzles in the role, projecting every moment of strength and struggle Diana faces when challenges come her way."

Image zoom Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984 | Credit: Clay Enos

Wonder Woman 1984 was originally set to debut in theaters this past summer before the COVID-19 pandemic forced Warner Bros. to delay its lineup of movie releases.

Last month, the film was confirmed to be heading to theaters on Dec. 25, as well as to to HBO Max for a month at no extra cost to subscribers.

"IT’S TIME. We’ve all waited a long time for this one to come," Gadot tweeted about the news. "I can’t tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie."