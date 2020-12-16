Wonder Woman 1984's Opening Scene: Watch a Young Diana in Thrilling First Minutes from Film

Wonder Woman 1984 will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. released the first few minutes of the highly anticipated sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman, giving fans a glimpse of what is to come when Wonder Woman 1984 his theaters and HBO Max simultaneously on Dec. 25.

At the beginning of the almost three and a half minute clip, viewers hear Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) reminisce about her childhood in Themyscira — a place she calls the "magical land of my youth" — as a younger version of herself, portrayed by Lilly Aspell, runs through stunning scenes of the fictional locale.

Then, transitioning to the Amazon Olympics, a young Diana watches the other warrior women compete, before her aunt, General Antiope (Robin Wright), offers her some advice. "Just do your best and remember that greatness is not what you think," she tells her.

As scenes of the young warrior transition between those of Diana in the present day, the clip then concludes with a quick interaction between Gadot's character and that of Kristen Wiig's, who ends up becoming the supervillain Cheetah.

Wonder Woman 1984 was originally set to debut in theaters this past summer before the COVID-19 pandemic forced Warner Bros. to delay its lineup of movie releases.

Last month, the film was confirmed to be heading to theaters on Dec. 25, as well as to HBO Max for a month at no extra cost to subscribers.

"IT’S TIME. We’ve all waited a long time for this one to come," Gadot tweeted about the news. "I can’t tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie."

Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gadot, Chris Pine, Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Wright and Connie Nielsen.

Earlier this week, the first reviews for the film came in, with mostly positive reviews from critics ahead of its release. On Rotten Tomatoes as of Wednesday afternoon, the film has a favorable 89 percent score.

The Wrap's Alonso Duralde said in his review that the Patty Jenkins-directed film "provides the expected thrills and excitement." He also said that both Wonder Women films are "two of the best superhero sagas of the current wave."

Mary Sollosi of Entertainment Weekly gave the film a "B" rating, writing, "It takes some time to get to the major action set pieces, but it’s too much of a pleasure to live in this well-realized place, populated by a quartet of capable and charismatic stars, to really care."

Forbes' Scott Mendelson complimented the superhero flick and said it "offers candy-colored imagery and relentless optimism."