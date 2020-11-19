Wonder Woman 1984 will be available on HBO Max beginning Dec. 25 for one month

Wonder Woman 1984 Heading to Both HBO Max and Movie Theaters on Christmas Day

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 is expanding its viewing options.

The sequel to the 2017 blockbuster hit is heading to both HBO Max and theaters on Christmas Day. The film will debut internationally a week earlier on Dec. 16.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Patty Jenkins-directed blockbuster will be available for streaming on HBO Max for a month at no extra cost to subscribers.

Gadot, 35, shared her thoughts on Twitter, writing, "IT’S TIME. We’ve all waited a long time for this one to come."

"I can’t tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie," she wrote. "It wasn’t an easy decision and we never thought we’d have to hold onto the release for such a long time but Covid rocked all of our worlds."

"We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it’ll bring some joy, hope and love to your hearts. Wonder Woman 1984 is a special one for me and I can only hope it’ll be as special to you too. We’ve put our hearts and souls into it."

Gadot added, "So… you can watch it IN THEATERS (they’re doing an amazing job keeping it safe) and you can watch it on HBOMax from your homes. Sending you my love. Please keep safe and wear a mask. Happy holidays to all of us! Let the light shine in."

As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise across the country, the movie will open in whatever cinemas remain operating on Dec. 25, but will also be available for streaming that day, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In countries where HBO Max is not available, the film will be available in theaters.

Wonder Woman grossed over $412 million domestically and over $821 million worldwide against a $149 million budget. The sequel has already been delayed several times amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Image zoom Wonder Woman: 1984 | Credit: Warner Bros.

Originally slated for June 5, the movie was pushed back to Aug. 14, then Oct. 2, and finally Dec. 25. It's the only major studio film debuting in December after Dune, Pixar's Soul, Black Widow and Daniel Craig's No Time To Die were pushed back to 2021 release dates.

The film's debut on HBO Max comes as Warner Bros. released Christopher Nolan's Tenet in September amid slow reopenings of movie theaters across the U.S.

Tenet earned $20 million in its opening Labor Day weekend.

Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen.