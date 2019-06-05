Wonder Woman 1984 Releases Vibrant New Poster: Everything We Know About the Gal Gadot Sequel

She’s almost here — and she’s bringing plenty of color with her.

Director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot released a powerful new poster for Wonder Woman 1984 on Wednesday, exactly a year from the highly-anticipated sequel’s release date.

The poster features Gadot, 34, all suited up as Wonder Woman in shiny new gold armor and surrounded by a psychedelic and colorful background in the shape of two Ws.

The movie is set in, well, 1984

After jumping way back to World War I for the first movie to show Diana’s origin story as Wonder Woman, the second one jumps ahead to the ’80s, which likely accounts for the vibrant poster.

“Although all of us at Warner Brothers won’t be seeing you at SDCC – Hall H this year. We are so excited for what’s to come. So until then here’s a little gift from us to you,” Gadot wrote on Instagram next to the new poster.

Wonder Woman 1984 Warner Bros.

Kristen Wiig plays the villain

Diana is also getting a funny new nemesis in the form of Kristen Wiig, who costars in the movie as the villain Cheetah.

“So excited to confirm the most thrilling news,” Jenkins wrote on Twitter at the time. “Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can’t wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!!”

In DC Comics, the character of Cheetah is feline-esque with strength and speed to make her a worthy adversary against Wonder Woman.

But it’s not technically a sequel

Producer Charles Roven told Vulture back in March that the upcoming film isn’t a sequel — and revealed even the film’s Jenkins avoids the term.

“She was just determined that this movie should be the next iteration of Wonder Woman but not a sequel,” Roven said of Jenkins.

He continued, “And she’s definitely delivering on that.”

Wonder Woman 1984 Warner Bros.

Of the next installment, Roven said, “It’s a completely different time frame and you’ll get a sense of what Diana-slash-Wonder Woman had been doing in the intervening years.”

“But it’s a completely different story that we’re telling,” he added. “Even though it’ll have a lot of the same emotional things, a lot of humor, a lot of brave action. Tugs at the heartstrings as well.”

Which might explain why Chris Pine is back?

Fans were heartbroken at the end of Wonder Woman when Steve Trevor (played by Chris Pine) said goodbye to Gadot’s Diana and sacrificed himself in order to save the world from a massive biological weapon.

But it might not be the end for Pine just yet.

First look images for the movie released in June 2018 contained a major surprise: Pine all dressed up in ’80s fashion and seemingly still alive.

No new information about Pine’s role in the new movie has been released, but it seems like a version of Steve Trevor is still kicking at a shopping mall in the ’80s.

Wonder Woman 1984 Warner Bros.

Filming wrapped in Dec. 2018

Gadot confirmed the movie’s wrap with a series of photos on Instagram and an emotional note.

“We did it. Again!! And as much as the first time shooting Wonder Woman was amazing, this time was even more unique and special..,” she wrote in the caption. “We shot in 4 very different locations in 3 countries, and I’m so soooo proud of the almost 1000 crew members who came to set every day, giving everything they have into our movie.”

She continued, “Honestly.. Words cannot describe this experience.. This journey was so demanding and challenging but we all came and did our very best every take, every day, putting our all out there and I’m so proud… Thank you universe for this opportunity. I love this character. And thank you to all of you for being the best fans in the world. It was you that made me push myself every day.”

“I’m so happy and excited, can’t wait to share it with you in 2020! ❤️ Gal,” she added.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters June 5, 2020.