Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot Battles Kristen Wiig's Villain Cheetah in New Photo

Wonder Woman 1984, which was set to hit theaters in North America on June 5, will now hit the big screen two months later on Aug. 14

Wonder Woman is facing a formidable — and fashionable — foe when she returns to screens this summer.

New photos from Wonder Woman 1984 show Gal Gadot's superhero battling Kristen Wiig's Cheetah with her powerful golden Lasso of Truth.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The image, which features Wiig as her villainous character for the first time, seems to show the battle taking place in the White House. The two women are framed by stone-white pillars and a red carpet in front of a wooden door flanked by the American flag and the government seal above it.

Plot lines for the anticipated sequel have been kept under wraps, though a trailer for the film offered hints at what's to come.

RELATED: Steve and Diana Reunite in the ’80s in the First Trailer for Wonder Woman 1984

Warner Bros. released the first trailer for the upcoming film in December, revealing the reunion of Gadot’s Diana and Steve Trevor, Chris Pine's character who seemingly sacrificed himself in order to save the world toward the close of the first movie.

In the fabulously ’80s-themed clip, Gadot’s character is first seen chatting with Wiig’s archaeologist Barbara Minerva, who later becomes the film’s villain Cheetah.

WATCH: Gal Gadot Sings 'Imagine' on Instagram with Help from Natalie Portman, Zoë Kravitz and More

Wonder Woman 1984 was set to hit theaters in North America on June 5; it will now hit the big screen two months later on Aug. 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Chairman Toby Emmerich addressed the delay in a statement to Variety, “When we greenlit WW 1984 it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theaters on August 14th.”

He added, “We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then.”

Gadot also shared a message to her followers on Instagram about the delay: “In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to redate our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all.”