Wonder Woman 1984 is set to debut in theaters on October 2

Wonder Woman 1984 Director Says Trump Is 'One' of the Influences for Pedro Pascal’s Villain

The villain for Wonder Woman 1984 took some inspiration from President Donald Trump.

Director Patty Jenkins spoke about Pedro Pascal’s villain, Max Lord, in the upcoming film in an interview with Screenrant, saying Trump is “one” influence.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I mean honestly, the funny thing is he is [an influence],” Jenkins said. “We even have the president in this movie, and I’ve gone out of my way not to make it look like Ronald Reagan.”

She continued, “I don’t want to get political, it’s not about being political.”

Jenkins said another well-known figure of the times played a role in shaping Pascal’s character.

“Actually, a huge influence of this movie was also [Bernie] Madoff,” she said. “Those young Madoff stories fascinate me, because I’m like, ‘How do you end up being Bernie Madoff?’ And when you really start tracking that story, it’s like, it all started out in a way that made sense, and he was paying it off, and then doing this, and then paying it off again.”

“And then you just become an evil dude when you don’t even realize that it’s happening,” Jenkins added.

Image zoom Warner Bros.

The director said while Trump was an influence on the film’s villain “any of those kind of mavericks of business success that was big in the ‘80s” inspired the character as well.

The cast for the sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman also stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright.