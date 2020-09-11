Wonder Woman 1984 Delays Release Again to Christmas Day

The superhero film's theatrical debut has been pushed back to Dec. 25, marking its latest delay amid the coronavirus pandemic

Fans of Wonder Woman will have to wait a few more months to see the latest installment in theaters.

Wonder Woman 1984 has been pushed back from its expected Oct. 2 release date to Christmas Day, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The shift marks the most recent delay the film has faced since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman was originally scheduled to hit theaters in early June and then mid-August before it got bumped to October.

"First and foremost let me say how much Gal [Gadot] and I love all our devoted Wonder Woman fans around the world, and your excitement for WW84 couldn't make us happier or more eager for you to see the movie," director Patty Jenkins said of the change in a statement obtained by THR.

She continued, "Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I'm hopeful you won't mind waiting just a little bit longer. With the new date on Christmas Day, we can't wait to spend the holidays with you!"

The movie's delay comes as its studio, Warner Bros., has released Christopher Nolan's Tenet amid slow reopenings of movie theaters across the U.S.

Tenet earned $20 million in its opening Labor Day weekend.

Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen. The film joins other movies expected to premiere toward the end of the year such as Black Widow, Dune and No Time to Die.