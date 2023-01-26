'Women Talking' Director Sarah Polley Urges Fans to Watch 'Incredible' 'Till' Despite Oscars Snub

Women Talking writer/director Sarah Polley is showing support for Till.

After the Chinonye Chukwu-directed film was not nominated for any awards for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards, Polley on Thursday morning re-tweeted two videos of Till actress Danielle Deadwyler speaking at a National Board of Review event on Jan. 8.

"This is how Danielle Deadwyler gives a speech…. Would have loved to see her give one that was broadcast to millions," Polley, 44, wrote.

Deadwyler, 40, was shut out of the Oscars' Best Actress conversation as nominations were announced Tuesday, though she was nominated at the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards and 2023 BAFTA Awards and received the Gotham Award for Outstanding Lead Performance at the start of awards season late last year.

A few hours later, Polley returned to Twitter again to share a short clip from Till circulating on the social media platform as she urged her followers to "please watch" the clip and seek out the film in its entirety.

Danielle Deadwyler in Till. Lynsey Weatherspoon / Orion Pictures

"Sorry I don't mean for this to become a Danielle Deadwyler fan account but so what if it is," Polley wrote. "Please watch. And go see this incredible movie." She added in a previous tweet that Deadwyler "gave one of best performances of all time in Till, and the woman makes speeches like no other human. Always different, always brilliant beyond comprehension."

Polley earned a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, and Women Talking was also nominated for Best Picture.

Black actors were shut out of the Best Actress Oscars race this year, including Viola Davis, who had scored a Golden Globe and SAG Award nomination for The Woman King, which received no nominations. Polley highlighted Woman King as well, tweeting, "Today is a good day to rewatch this history-making movie - The Woman King - by the incredible @GPBmadeit and her brilliant team."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cate Blanchett (Tár), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) were the five stars nominated for Best Actress by the Academy.

On Wednesday, Till director Chukwu shared an image on Instagram of herself posing with civil rights activist Myrlie Evers-Williams at the film's Los Angeles premiere in October as she shared criticism against "unabashed misogyny towards Black women."

"We live in a world and work in industries that are so aggressively committed to upholding whiteness and perpetuating an unabashed misogyny towards Black women," the director wrote in a caption alongside the photo.

RELATED VIDEO: Oscars 2023 Nominations: Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler and Ana de Armas Among Nominees

"And yet," Chukwu continued in her caption, "I am forever in gratitude for the greatest lesson of my life - regardless of any challenges or obstacles, I will always have the power to cultivate my own joy, and it is this joy that will continue to be one of my greatest forms of resistance. ✊🏽"

Till, which released in theaters in October, follows the true story of Emmett Till and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley's fight for justice after his murder in 1955.

Till is now available to rent and own on digital.