Women Overjoyed by Natalie Portman's Casting as Female Thor: 'I Am Deceased'

Natalie Portman is stepping fully into the Marvel spotlight — and women are here for it.

The Oscar winner, 38, will be swinging the hammer as female Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel announced July 20 at San Diego Comic-Con.

Portman starred as Thor’s love interest Jane Foster in Thor and Thor: The Dark World in 2011 and 2013. As Entertainment Weekly reports, “Her super new role in the fourth Thor film is based on Jason Aaron’s comic book run that saw Jane Foster ultimately become the Mighty Lady Thor when Thor Odinson finds himself unworthy of picking up Mjölnir for the first time in the rebooted Thor #1.”

Women all over Twitter went wild over the surprise news.

NATALIE PORTMAN AS FEMALE THOR! I AM: DECEASED pic.twitter.com/YWwmwxtTFF — daysi saw ffh ︽✵︽ (@marvelslarson) July 21, 2019

Natalie Portman is coming back to the MCU as Jane Foster or should I say as Thor pic.twitter.com/EILrzqUNNY — 🌻 (@lPOISONIVYl) July 21, 2019

“I AM: DECEASED,” user @marvelslarson tweeted.

Some joked about gender roles. “Mom: ‘Someday you should setttle down and marry Thor,'” Twitter user @MB_VMProg tweeted. “Natalie Portman: ‘Mom, I am Thor’.”

Natalie Portman: I don't wanna play damsel in distress, call me when you have good roles for women

MCU: hey we have a good role for you

Natalie Portman: much better, I'll do that Dumb people: oh god she's so inconsistent, her beliefs are so fragile — Mag ✵ @ crying over glee (@kyotosparty) July 21, 2019

Other talented fans shared fan art of what they imagined Portman could look like as Thor.

And others just appreciated the iconic photos of Portman holding Thor’s hammer.

“*googles” how to tattoo a picture on my forehead,” @marvelslarson also tweeted.

*googles* how to tattoo a picture on my forehead pic.twitter.com/b7J1agl2lo — daysi saw ffh ︽✵︽ (@marvelslarson) July 21, 2019

NATALIE PORTMAN HOLDING THOR’S HAMMER. BREATH IF YOU AGREE pic.twitter.com/Es37y4Q6Iw — ᥴᥱᥣᥱ ♡ (@blanchettswhore) July 21, 2019

The film will also star Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Marvel’s first queer superhero, along with Chris Hemsworth. It’s slated to hit theaters November 2021.

Marvel also announced more women-led films at Comic-Con, including a standalone Black Widow movie starring Scarlett Johansson and Angelina Jolie‘s first Marvel role in The Eternals.