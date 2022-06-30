Woman Allegedly Choked by Ezra Miller in Iceland Details Incident: 'Grabs Me By the Throat'

"I think it's just fun and games — but then it wasn't," a woman told Variety of an incident involving Ezra Miller

Amid a number of allegations against actor Ezra Miller, a woman the actor appeared to choke in Iceland back in 2020 is sharing her side of the story.

The woman spoke with Variety more than two years after a video showed the Fantastic Beasts actor, 29, putting her in a chokehold before throwing her to the ground. She wished to remain anonymous in her interview with the outlet.

Reps and lawyers for Miller didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a story published Thursday, the woman described what led to the incident, recalling having a conversation with Miller inside a pub called Prikið Kaffihús near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the chat, she said she noticed Miller's sandal-clad feet were scraped up, which they claimed were from a fight. (Miller, who identifies as non-binary, uses they/them pronouns.)

"But just so you know, I could take you in a fight," the woman recalled telling Miller as she walked away. "You really want to fight?" Miller responded, she recalled. She said she kept up the supposed bit by telling Miller to meet her in two minutes in the smoking area.

The woman told Variety she intended the banter as "a joke," but her friend appeared to antagonize the situation when he told Miller that he heard the actor didn't want to fight.

"My friend didn't have to say that," she told the outlet. "It was just a joke, obviously — but [Miller] took that literally and got super mad and came running outside."

Her friend then began recording the encounter, during which Miller can be heard telling her, "Do you want to fight? Is that what you do?" before placing her in a chokehold.

"I think it's just fun and games — but then it wasn't," she said. "All of a sudden, [they're] on top of me, choking me, still screaming in my face if I want to fight. My friend who's filming sees [they're] obviously not joking and it's actually serious, so he stops filming, and pushes [them] off me as [they're] still trying to fight me. Two guy friends of mine are actually holding [Miller] back as [they're] screaming, 'This is what you wanted! This is what you wanted!'"

She recounted Miller spitting in her face "multiple times," as did a bartender named Carlos Reynir, who came outside to break up a fight after he noticed the situation "going way out of hand."

"[Miller] grabs me by the throat as I'm trying to usher them out the [back] door and tells me they're not leaving," Reynir said, adding that Miller accused the woman's friends of pushing them. "Which they didn't," Reynir told Variety.

Reynir said he then locked the door behind Miller, who went around to the front and began banging on the main door before driving off with some friends.

"I thought they were great to begin with. We talked about all kinds of spiritual things and went deep into philosophy," said Reynir of Miller. "They had this wonderful mask on as this total sweetheart with a completely open mind, who's ready to help and talk to anyone. But as soon as someone does something they don't agree with or doesn't like, it's their fault, not [Ezra's]."

Miller has found themself in the spotlight over multiple incidents this year, including two separate cases of disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar in Hawaii.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE spoke to the parents of Gibson, an 18-year-old activist who uses she/they pronouns, who they say was groomed by Miller from a young age and was "brainwashed" by the actor's "cult-like behavior."

A judge signed a protective order at Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court, though, according to legal documents, the court "cannot locate or serve" the order to Miller because the actor's current whereabouts are unknown.

"We're concerned about our daughter's safety and want her to get out of this situation. We're worried about all the worst-case scenarios," the teen's mom Sara Jumping Eagle said, adding that Miller is "on the run" with their child.

In a video posted on Instagram, the teen spoke out, saying, "This is my life. These are my decisions. And I'm disappointed in my parents and the press in every way." In a subsequent post, the teen said, "Ezra is innocent."

In another recent report from Rolling Stone, a Hawaii father said he is concerned for his three young children (who range in age from 1 to 5 years old) who are staying with their 25-year-old mom on the actor's Vermont farm — claiming that guns and marijuana are easily accessible to them.

The mother said that Miller "helped" her get away from what she described as an "abusive ex" and expressed gratitude for having a "safe environment," adding that the actor's farm "has been a healing haven for us."

Rolling Stone spoke to both the mom and dad in question, plus two sources with "knowledge of the situation." The outlet kept all parties unnamed in the story.