Wolf Blitzer and Jake Tapper Recreate Famous Big Piano Scene for New CNN Series The Movies

Jake Tapper and Wolf Blitzer are recreating one of Hollywood’s most beloved movie moments.

In a PEOPLE exclusive look at a new spot for CNN’s latest six-part show The Movies, Tapper, 50, and Blitzer, 71, dueled on the famous Walking Piano performing “Chopsticks” — just as Tom Hanks and Robert Loggia did in the 1988 movie Big.

The moment introduces a new series on CNN that follows in the footsteps of its popular Decades series (The 80s, The 90s) but focuses on American cinema through the decades and the cultural, societal and political shifts that framed its evolution.

Hanks, 62, has teamed with producers Gary Goetzman and Mark Herzog to bring the show to life that features interviews with Paul Thomas Anderson, Morgan Freeman, Jon Favreau, Sharon Stone, Steven Spielberg, Julianne Moore, Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal and many more.

WATCH: CNN Launches New Series The Movies Narrated with Tom Hanks

Image zoom CNN

The show, which will air in six parts, focuses on different decades, beginning with the 1980s and explores the films that made the decade such as Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, T. and The Breakfast Club.

Other films explored will be Jurassic Park, Pulp Fiction, A Star Is Born, The Lord of the Rings and more.

The Movies premieres on CNN Sunday, July 7, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.