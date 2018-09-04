There's No Place Like Home! The Wizard of Oz's Ruby Slippers Reportedly Found 13 Years After Theft

Tap your heels together three times, and you just might find a missing piece of movie memorabilia.

A pair of The Wizard of Oz‘s iconic ruby slippers stolen 13 years ago have reportedly been found, according to CNN. The slippers had been missing since they were snatched from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota — Garland’s hometown — in 2005.

The FBI is expected to make an announcement about the slippers on Tuesday afternoon, according to CNN. The FBI’s Minneapolis headquarters did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The slippers — which were on loan to the museum — were stolen on August 28, 2005, according to the Star Tribune. The slippers are valued around $2 million or $3 million, CNN reported.

Only the slippers were taken in the theft, and an emergency exit had been tampered with, according to the Star Tribune.

Before the theft, Michael Shaw — a memorabilia collector who owned the slippers — had asked the museum not to place the shoes in a vault overnight to limit the amount they were handled. “But most importantly, I was assured that the museum had security,” Shaw said in The Slippers, a 2016 documentary, according to CNN.

“The biggest thing that ever happened to our museum was getting the slippers stolen,” Jon Miner, a museum co-founder, reportedly told KQDS, a CNN affiliate, in 2015. “We were literally crying.”

Ten years after the heist, a fan offered a $1 million reward for the slippers. The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office even sent divers to look for the slippers in a quarry, the Star Tribune reported.

The slippers are one of four pairs that Garland used while filming the 1939 classic. Another pair resides at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, which launched a $300,000 Kickstarter to repair its slippers in 2016.

“They’re the symbol of the longing for home — a symbol of a sense of place,” John Kelsch, the executive director of the Judy Garland Museum, told the Star Tribune in 2016. “Of any artifact from the movie, they touch that emotion in people.”

“France has the Mona Lisa. America has The Wizard of Oz,” Kelsch added to the outlet. “It’s our national masterpiece, so much a part of the American experience.”