Dorothy Gale's Iconic Wizard of Oz Dress Is Up for Auction 80 Years After the Film's Release

From the black and white dress worn by Judy Garland's Dorothy Gale to the costumes for Titanic — here's everything hitting the Profiles in History auction block

By Alexia Fernandez
August 27, 2019 12:56 PM

Dorothy Gale’s dress from The Wizard of Oz is going up for auction 80 years after the film’s debut in theaters.

The gingham pinafore dress, which has been listed as an auction piece by Profiles in History, is estimated between $350,000 to $500,000.

Judy Garland‘s screen double, Barbara “Bobbie” Koshay, wore the dress in a scene in which Dorothy opens the door to Munchkinland in the 1939 film.

Also up for grabs at the auction? Darth Vader’s helmet and mask from 1980’s Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back, which are estimated to be worth between $250,000 and $450,000.

Titanic also has a place in the auction with costumes from the film featured, including Winslet’s luncheon dress which her character, Rose, wears when she and Jack (DiCaprio) first see each other aboard the ship, and the outfit DiCaprio wears as Jack. The dress is estimated to sell between $100,000 and $150,000, and DiCaprio’s costume is expected to fetch the same amount.

A steel body panel of the DeLorean from Back to the Future III, in which the time-hopping car was destroyed by an oncoming freight train when Marty (Michael J. Fox) returns to 1985 in the final film, will also be put up on the auction block. The piece is estimated to sell between $80,000 and $120,000.

More items of Hollywood history — including William Shatner’s Capt. James T. Kirk Starfleet shirt and Sean Conney’s moon buggy from Diamonds Are Forever — will also be up for grabs to the highest bidder.

Profiles in History launches the auction on Sept. 25 and 26 in Los Angeles.

