Winston Duke's Pants 'Split Open' While Wrestling with Chadwick Boseman for 'Black Panther' Audition

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters Nov. 11

Published on November 1, 2022

Winston Duke had a memorable first meeting with Chadwick Boseman.

On Monday, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and shared with Jimmy Fallon that he and Boseman first met at Duke's final audition for 2018's Black Panther.

"We were going through the scenes and they're like, 'We just want to see how you guys are going to be together, how you're gonna play, so could you wrestle or something? Could you wrestle around?' " Duke, who added that the film made for his first movie role, told Fallon. "And I'm like, 'Okay, all right. If that's gonna get me this job I'm gonna wrestle.' "

"I got in there, and I, like, crouched down and the first thing that happened was my pants split open," Duke, 38, told Fallon, making both the 48-year-old talk show host and his audience laugh.

"I tell you, I have the best things happen to me," he added. "I tell you, God has a sense of humor, that is the one thing I can confirm, and I'm like — I'm one of his favorites."

"Oh, we saw it," Duke explained to Fallon when asked "how he knew" that his pants had ripped open.

Despite the embarrassing detail of his final audition, Duke implied during his Tonight Show appearance that the gaffe may have helped him win the role of M'Baku in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise.

"I've always adopted this thing when it comes to auditions, I was like, 'You know what? I don't have to book the job, I just have to win the room. If I know I win the room, they'll invite me back someday,' " Duke told Fallon. "So I always go in places and I say, 'I need to win the room,' and when I split my pants I was like, 'I'm winning.' "

"No one else did this!" Duke added. "I said, at least, if I don't get this job, and I said that to them right then and there, 'You guys are going to have to buy me new pants.' "

During Duke's Tonight Show interview, the actor revealed that the entire Wakanda Forever cast went to "[Boseman's] grave site and we all, as a cast, said goodbye," to the star, who died of colon cancer in 2020 at age 43 after privately battling with the disease for four years.

"It is an honorable film. It is a film that is a perfect film for the last three years of our lives," Duke told Fallon of Wakanda Forever. "We've all lost, we've all suffered, we've all felt deep grief, and it's about coming through that."

In October, Duke said on the Jemele Hill Is Unbothered podcast that Boseman's death left "a gaping hole" on the set of the upcoming film from Marvel Studios.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on Nov. 11.

