Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz Star in Gripping First Trailer for Nine Days

Black Panther's Winston Duke is deciding who gets a chance at life— and who doesn't — in his latest film role.

On Tuesday, Sony Pictures Classics dropped the first trailer for Nine Days, the Edson Oda-directed film that stars Duke as Will, who lives alone in a remote outpost and has the dutiful job of interviewing a collection of different souls to offer them a chance to be born.

"You are being considered for the amazing opportunity of life," Will says in the trailer to the candidates, which includes Emma (Joker's Zazie Beetz). "If you are selected, you will have the chance to be born in a fruitful environment, where you can grow, develop and accomplish."

"How long is this process?" one female candidate asks, to which Will responds, "nine days."

According to the film's logline, Will "faces his own existential challenge" thanks to Beetz's Emma, "a candidate who is not like the others, forcing him to turn within and reckon with his own tumultuous past."

Rounding out the cast is Bill Skarsgård, Benedict Wong, Tony Hale, David Rysdahl, Arianna Ortiz, Perry Smith, and Geraldine Hughes.

The film, executive produced by Spike Jonze, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, where it received rave reviews and Oda, who makes his directorial debut with the film, earned the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award.