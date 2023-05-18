Winona Ryder Seen in Costume as Her 'Beetlejuice' Character — 36 Years Later! — in Tim Burton's Sequel

Production on Tim Burton's Beetlejuice sequel reportedly kicked off in London on May 10

Published on May 18, 2023 03:27 PM
Winona Ryder filming Beetlejuice 2
Photo: ISO Images

Winona Ryder is throwing it back to 1988 with her look for the sequel to Beetlejuice.

On Thursday, Ryder was spotted wearing jet-black hair and sporting matching black clothing as she sat in the passenger's seat of a car while filming a scene for the upcoming Tim Burton movie, in which she is expected to reprise her role from the original Beetlejuice as Lydia Deetz.

The Tesla Ryder, 51, filmed scenes within was outfitted with a camera setup as the production filmed a scene showing her character being driven away from a school by an unknown driver, further photos from the production published by The Daily Mail show.

The outlet reported that production on the new movie began in London last Wednesday, with Thursday's filming taking place in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, north of the United Kingdom capital.

The first image of Stranger Things star Ryder filming the long-anticipated sequel comes amid a smattering of casting reports in recent weeks, though plot details for Beetlejuice 2 remain unknown.

BEETLEJUICE 2
Moviestore/Re/REX Shutterstock

PEOPLE confirmed last Tuesday that the sequel, directed by Burton, is scheduled to hit theaters on Sept. 6, 2024, 36 years after the original horror-comedy released in theaters.

Ryder costarred alongside Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Jones, Glenn Shadix and Keaton in Beetlejuice, which follows a shady spirit who helps a recently deceased couple drive out an unbearable family who moved into their home.

Multiple outlets reported in March that Wednesday's Jenna Ortega is in talks to star in the sequel as Lydia's daughter. Last Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Monica Bellucci had signed on to play Beetlejuice's wife in the upcoming film, with Michael Keaton expected to reprise his titular role as well.

The outlet reported first last week that Ryder and Catherine O'Hara are expected to reprise their roles in the sequel, while Justin Theroux and Willem Dafoe, who is expected to play a law enforcement officer in the afterlife, are among its new cast members.

Jenna Ortega, WINONA RYDER Beetlejuice
Amy Sussman/WireImage, GEFFEN FILM/WARNER BROTHERS/Alamy

The sequel, which has been rumored to be in the works for at least a decade, reportedly features a script written by Wednesday creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. The pair previously collaborated with Burton on the hit Netflix series; the Edward Scissorhands filmmaker directed its first four episodes.

As far back as 2011, Deadline reported that producers David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith had signed with Warner Bros. and aimed to create a Beetlejuice follow-up. Director Burton, as well as Keaton and Ryder, expressed interest in making a sequel at different times throughout the 2010s.

Beetlejuice 2 will release in theaters Sept. 6, 2024.

