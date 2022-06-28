Winona Ryder, who starred with Michelle Pfeiffer in 1993's The Age of Innocence, said Pfeiffer told her of her struggles, "This is going to pass"

Winona Ryder Says Michelle Pfeiffer Gave Her Advice as She Struggled with Fame: 'I Couldn't Hear It'

Winona Ryder is recalling when her one-time costar Michelle Pfeiffer gave her advice about overcoming life's obstacles.

In her cover interview for Harper's BAZAAR's July 2022 digital issue, the 50-year-old actress, who starred with Pfeiffer in 1993's The Age of Innocence, said Pfeiffer, 64, offered her support during a time when she was struggling a lot in the public eye.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I remember Michelle being like, 'This is going to pass.' But I couldn't hear it," Ryder said.

The Stranger Things star admitted she has "never talked about" that time in her life, explaining that "there's this part of me that's very private."

"I have such, like, a place in my heart for those days. But for someone younger who grew up with social media, it's hard to describe," Ryder added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Michelle Pfeiffer and Winona Ryder during Women in Film Luncheon Honoring Martin Scorsese at Spago in Beverly Hills, CA, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) Michelle Pfeiffer and Winona Ryder | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

In the profile, Ryder reflected on the difficult time she went through after she and Johnny Depp ended their engagement in the early 1990s.

She called the breakup and the '90s Hollywood culture at the time "my Girl, Interrupted real life," referencing her 1999 movie about mental-health struggles. She added, however, an "incredible" therapist suggested she try picturing her younger self and being kinder to that girl.

Winona Ryder Reflects on Difficult Period After Johnny Depp Split in ‘90s: ‘I Just Wasn’t Taking Care of Myself’ AND – Winona Ryder Says Michelle Pfeiffer Gave Her Advice When She Struggled with Fame: 'But I Couldn't Hear It'. Photographs by: Dan Martensen/ Harpers Bazaar Winona Ryder for Harper's BAZAAR's July 2022 digital issue | Credit: Dan Martensen/ Harpers Bazaar

"I was playing this character who ends up getting tortured in a Chilean prison [in the 1994 drama The House of the Spirits]," Ryder said. "I would look at these fake bruises and cuts on my face [from the shoot], and I would struggle to see myself as this little girl. 'Would you be treating this girl like you're treating yourself?' "

"I remember looking at myself and saying, 'This is what I'm doing to myself inside.' Because I just wasn't taking care of myself," she added.

Winona Ryder Reflects on Difficult Period After Johnny Depp Split in ‘90s: ‘I Just Wasn’t Taking Care of Myself’ AND – Winona Ryder Says Michelle Pfeiffer Gave Her Advice When She Struggled with Fame: 'But I Couldn't Hear It'. Photographs by: Dan Martensen/ Harpers Bazaar Winona Ryder on the cover of Harper's BAZAAR's July 2022 digital issue | Credit: Dan Martensen/ Harpers Bazaar

Ryder is passing on her own experiences with fame to the young cast of Stranger Things, according to showrunners the Duffer Brothers.

As Ross Duffer told Harper's BAZAAR, "She's talked to the kids about what celebrity is like and how the press can be and the anxiety and confusion that comes along with celebrity."

"I think she's really helped them. I know she's specifically helped Millie [Bobby Brown] a lot to work through that," added Duffer, 38. "And that's something that no one else can help with, really, because so few people have experienced it."

"It's not something I understand. It's not something that, you know, even a parent would understand," he said.