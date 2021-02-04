Winona Ryder Appears to Revisit Her Edward Scissorhands Character in Super Bowl Ad Tease

The actress starred as Kim Boggs in the popular 1990 film

Winona Ryder seems to be stepping back into a familiar role.

On Thursday, Cadillac released a short teaser of its upcoming Super Bowl ad — which is set to air during Sunday night's game — that features the 49-year-old actress seemingly reprising her role of Kim Boggs from the popular 1990 film, Edward Scissorhands.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Panning in on a pink house that is adorned with an expertly crafted duck-shaped bush on its front lawn, the clip then transitions to a scene of Ryder standing in a kitchen making what appears to be a smoothie.

"Edgar, you're gonna be late," she screams from within the room, before the scene transitions to a mechanic hand hitting a buzzing alarm clock.

"See the whole story 2.7.21," a line then reads below the Cadillac logo before the clip comes to a close.

Image zoom

Image zoom

Edward Scissorhands follows the story of a man named Edward who was crafted by an inventor and given scissors for hands. When discovered by a local Avon representative, Edward is introduced to the real world and must learn to adapt to a life he has never known before.

Alongside Ryder, the film stars Johnny Depp in the titular role, as well as Dianne Wiest, Alan Arkin, Anthony Michael Hall and Vincent Price in supporting roles. It is currently unclear if Depp, 57, will reprise his role of Edward in the Cadillac commercial.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Get a taste of the podcast below.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Super Bowl LV after an unprecedented NFL season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 event will be the lowest attended Super Bowl in history due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to the New York Times. However, millions of fans will be able to watch the game from home, as well as the exciting commercials.

RELATED VIDEO: See Why Winona Ryder's Facial Expressions Deserve Their Own SAG Award

Back in the '90s, in an interview with the New York Times, Ryder opened up about her role and how Kim was the type of girl who the actress said would bully her in middle school.