Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves Reveal How They First Met — and More Secrets of Their 30-Year Friendship

If you weren’t aware of Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves‘s 30-year friendship, it’s obvious in the way the two stars talk over each other, pose playfully for photos and reminisce about the early days of their friendship — bonding in the late ’80s over “motorcycle rides” and mutual friends.

Ryder, 46, has also recently joked she and Reeves, 53, might be married, since a real Romanian priest presided over their characters’ wedding scene in 1992’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Now starring in the comedy Destination Wedding, their fourth film together, the two long-term pals opened up to PEOPLE, below and in the video above, about their relationship, their favorite films of each other’s, and the pros and cons of destination weddings.

Unsurprisingly, the two had a Hollywood-style first meeting.

“We met in the late 80s, like ’87, ’88, at one of the early Independent Spirit Awards at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel,” recalls Reeves in PEOPLE’s new issue.

Adds Ryder: “It wasn’t televised. Buck Henry was the emcee, and we gave out Best Supporting Actor.”

After that, the two started hanging out within a circle of mutual friends and a few years later they costarred in their first film together, Dracula, directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder in 1992's Bram Stoker's Dracula Zoetrope/Columbia Tri-Star/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

“I think it’s ahead of its time,” Reeves says of the gothic thriller.

Speaking of their latest onscreen outing, Destination Wedding, Ryder reveals that she was the one who technically brought them together again.

“I emailed him, and I don’t often pass on scripts [to friends],” recalls Ryder. “I was so happy because he responded.”

Adds Reeves: “It’s because you have great taste!”

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder in Destination Wedding Robb Rosenfeld/Regatta

For much more on Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

While the duo admit they had a lot of fun working together again in Wedding — they play two very cynical characters who are unhappy destination wedding guests — they’re split on whether actual destination weddings are a good idea.

“I’ve never been to one,” reveals Ryder.

“I can’t believe that you have never been to a destination wedding,” says Reeves. “I’ve [been to] three or four, in. Uruguay, France, Mexico. Would you like to go to a destination wedding?”

Ryder says she’s on the fence: “I think if they make you pay, you have to fly yourself over. You have be on top of that [plus] a gift? That’s a lot.”

Destination Wedding opens in limited release Aug. 31, and expands to more theaters and VOD on Sept. 7.