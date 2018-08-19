Winona Ryder Says She 'Actually Got Married' to Keanu Reeves While Filming 1992's Dracula 

Have Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves been married for over a decade? According to the actress, it’s a possibility!

“We actually got married in Dracula,” the 46-year-old actress told Entertainment Weekly while the pair promoted their upcoming film Destination Wedding.

“No, I swear to God, I think we’re married in real life,” she added, explaining that during production of the 1992 film, director Francis Ford Coppola “used a real Romanian priest” to proceed over their character’s wedding ceremony, which they filmed from beginning to end.

“We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married,” she remarked.

Unfortunately for the Stranger Things star, Reeves, 53, didn’t seem to remember their special day as well as she did.

“Don’t you remember that? It was Valentine’s Day,” she replied, before he eventually conceded, “Oh my gosh, we’re married.”

In Destination Wedding, their characters meet on the way to a destination wedding, soon realizing a shared interest: that neither of them wants to be there. Though the socially awkward, pessimistic duo can’t stand each other at first, they begin to fall for each other throughout the course of the weekend.

In addition to starring together in Dracula, the two stars also share credits on 2006’s A Scanner Darkly and 2009’s The Private Lives of Pippa Lee.

“Winona is a lovely person and a talented actress,” Reeves previously told PEOPLE. “I think we make a good couple, and I liked that it’s a two-hander. To them, nobody else matters anyway, right? We did something like five eight-minute scenes, which you don’t often get a chance to do in films.”

Destination Wedding hits theaters Aug. 31.