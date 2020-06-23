Winona Ryder Accuses Mel Gibson of Making Anti-Semitic Comments as His Rep Says She's 'Lying'

Mel Gibson has been accused of anti-Semitic behavior in the past, previously apologizing for a 2006 incident

Winona Ryder has accused Mel Gibson of making an anti-Semitic comment to her in the past.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the Stranger Things actress recalled once being at a party with the Oscar-winning director when he allegedly singled out Ryder for being Jewish, asking if she was an "oven dodger."

The actress said she remembered being at "at a crowded party with one of [her] good friends" when Gibson made his alleged comments.

"Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we're all talking and he said to my friend, who's gay 'Oh wait, am I gonna get AIDS?'" Ryder, 48, told the outlet.

"And then something came up about Jews, and he said 'You're not an oven dodger, are you?'" she said.

Ryder added that Gibson "tried" to apologize at a later date.

The actress, who currently stars in HBO's The Plot Against America, previously made these same allegations about Gibson in a 2010 interview with GQ. In the interview, she noted that the alleged interaction happened in the mid '90s.

A representative for Gibson said in response to her allegations, "This is 100% untrue. She lied about it over a decade ago, when she talked to the press, and she’s lying about it now. Also, she lied about him trying to apologize to her back then. He did reach out to her, many years ago, to confront her about her lies and she refused to address it with him."

In 2006, Gibson shouted an anti-Semitic slur at Los Angeles police officer James Mee during a DUI arrest. According to the 2006 arrest report, Gibson said, "The Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world," at the time.

Gibson apologized after the incident, saying in a statement, "I acted like a person completely out of control … and said things I do not believe to be true and which are despicable. I am deeply ashamed."

At the time, Gibson publicly thanked Mee for "probably saving me from myself" and issued a plea to meet with Jewish leaders for a "discussion to discern the appropriate path for healing."