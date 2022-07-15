The slasher film features a sledgehammer-wielding Pooh and an evil Piglet in what is most definitely not your typical bedtime story

Everything to Know About Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, a Terrifying Twist on the Classic Tale

After A.A. Milne's original Winnie the Pooh stories entered the public domain at the beginning of this year, the childhood tale that we know and love is getting ready to take a twisted, terrifying turn.

The willy-nilly silly old bear is out to scare in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the Rhys Waterfield-directed slasher film that first shocked its nostalgic audience when the first look images were released in May.

Dare to enter into the Hundred Acre Woods? If so, get ready to be greeted by a maniacal and demonic Pooh and Piglet who have — as put by Waterfield in an interview with Variety — "essentially become feral" and are "going on a rampage."

Oh and don't think we forgot about their good pal Christopher Robin! He's quite frankly the reason for their devilish disturbance after abandoning them as he heads off to college.

"So they've gone back to their animal roots. They're no longer tame: they're like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey," Waterfield told the outlet.

Here's everything to know about Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, deemed "no bedtime story."

What will Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey be about?

Waterfield revealed some telling plot details during his appearance on Dread Central's Development Hell podcast, and while he confirmed that Pooh and Piglet are slated to star in the slasher film, they're most definitely not how you remember them.

"The story is meant to be that they've gone on this onslaught from being kind of enraged by what's happened to Christopher [Robin]… Pooh and Piglet experience a drastic drop in food as Christopher grew up and over the years became increasingly hungry and feral," he explained.

"They had to resort to eating Eeyore and then Christopher returns with his wife to introduce her to his old friends, and when that happens they get enraged," Waterfield added. "When they see him, all of their hatred that they've built up over the years unleashes and they go on this rampage."

Is Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey associated with Disney?

Despite Milne's 1926 Winnie the Pooh book entering the public domain, Disney still owns exclusive use of their interpretations of Pooh Bear and his friends, according to Variety.

"We've tried to be extremely careful," said Waterfield on the podcast. "We knew there was this line between that, and we knew what their copyright was and what they've done. So we did as much as we could to make sure [the film] was only based on the 1926 version of it."

What does the Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey movie poster look like?

The official Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey movie poster was released on July 14 and it's nonetheless frightening. It didn't feature a lovable, cuddly teddy bear stuffed with fluff — but rather, a sledgehammer-wielding Pooh and an evil Piglet in an uninviting setting.

When will Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey be released?

According to Variety, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey wrapped production in early May this year, but an official release date has yet to be announced.

"Because of all the press and stuff, we're just going to start expediting the edit and getting it through post-production as fast as we can," Waterfield told the outlet. "But also, making sure it's still good. It's gonna be a high priority."

Where was Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey filmed?

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey was filmed in England, at a location close to Ashdown Forest (the place that inspired Milne's imaginative "Hundred Acre Woods"). Since the movie was shot in 10 days, Waterfield told Variety that his audience "shouldn't be expecting this to be a Hollywood-level production."

Will there be a Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey sequel?

Although he has yet to confirm, Waterfield said on Dread Central's Development Hell podcast that a Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey sequel could be on the way.