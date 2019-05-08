Wine Country Stars Play Drinking Game 'Never Have I Ever' — and Reveal Their SNL Host Crushes!

Comedians and longtime friends Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell and Rachel Dratch are proving there’s nothing like drinking — and working — with friends.

The real-life pals star together in a new movie Wine Country, which is Poehler’s directorial debut, that revolves around a girls’ trip inspired by Dratch’s real-life 50th birthday party.

In celebration of their friendship and the new film, the funny ladies and SNL alums recently sat down with PEOPLE to play a few rounds of “Never Have I Ever,” which resulted in a few hilarious revelations.

The rules to the classic drinking game are easy — take a sip if you’ve done the act in question. As you can see in the video above, the players: Fey, 49, Gasteyer, 52, Dratch, 53, Rudolph, 46, Pell, 56, and Poehler, 47 had no trouble with the taking of sips and/or the answering of fun questions.

The question, “Never have I ever picked up a hitchhiker” resulted in a surprise story from Pell, an SNL writer for more than 20 years who created some of the show’s most memorable sketches like Debbie Downer and The Spartan Cheerleaders.

“When I worked at Disney I picked up a … I let a drunk college guy get in my car because I was performing there late at night. He was like, ‘My friends left, I don’t have my wallet,'” she recalled. “So I drove him to his hotel. Halfway through driving him there I had a panic attack and realized what a dire mistake I had made, and that that’s how people get murdered and I went, ‘What the hell have I done?’ And I never to this day ever did that again.”

Image zoom The cast of Wine Country from left, clockwise top to bottom: Ana Gasteyer, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Emily Spivey, Amy Poehler and Paula Pell Colleen Hayes/Netflix

When asked “Never have I ever had a crush on an SNL host,” Poehler admitted that she had several “talent crushes.”

“Don’t you feel like we had a lot of talent crushes? If somebody came to the show and they worked really hard and tried to do their best,” she said.

Confessed Rudolph: “Oh that always gave me a talent boner.”

Gasteyer remembered being impressed that former Yankee Derek Jeter was seemingly unfazed by the pressure of hosting SNL when he was there.

“At a certain point we were all doing that thing when you have the host and you’re trying so hard to take care of them,” she said. “And we were all … ‘You’re so funny, you’re so great, such a great job Jeter.’ And he was like, ‘You all don’t have to keep complementing me. People just yell at me for a living, telling me I suck.’ Because he was a Yankee. He was so used to people being abusive, [compliments] kind of made him uncomfortable.”

Watch the full video above for more of the ladies’ hilarious “Never Have I Ever” answers.

Wine Country is available to stream on Netflix May 10.