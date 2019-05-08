Wine Country Stars Play Drinking Game 'Never Have I Ever' — and Reveal Their SNL Host Crushes!

The Wine Country stars and SNL alums reveal a few hilarious secrets in a game of Never Have I Ever
Comedians and longtime friends Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell and Rachel Dratch are proving there’s nothing like drinking — and working — with friends.
The real-life pals star together in a new movie Wine Country, which is Poehler’s directorial debut, that revolves around a girls’ trip inspired by Dratch’s real-life 50th birthday party.
In celebration of their friendship and the new film, the funny ladies and SNL alums recently sat down with PEOPLE to play a few rounds of “Never Have I Ever,” which resulted in a few hilarious revelations.
RELATED: First Look: Amy Poehler Comedy Wine Country Is Based on an SNL Girls Trip with Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer
The rules to the classic drinking game are easy — take a sip if you’ve done the act in question. As you can see in the video above, the players: Fey, 49, Gasteyer, 52, Dratch, 53, Rudolph, 46, Pell, 56, and Poehler, 47 had no trouble with the taking of sips and/or the answering of fun questions.
The question, “Never have I ever picked up a hitchhiker” resulted in a surprise story from Pell, an SNL writer for more than 20 years who created some of the show’s most memorable sketches like Debbie Downer and The Spartan Cheerleaders.
“When I worked at Disney I picked up a … I let a drunk college guy get in my car because I was performing there late at night. He was like, ‘My friends left, I don’t have my wallet,'” she recalled. “So I drove him to his hotel. Halfway through driving him there I had a panic attack and realized what a dire mistake I had made, and that that’s how people get murdered and I went, ‘What the hell have I done?’ And I never to this day ever did that again.”
For much more on the stars of Wine Country and their new movie, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday
When asked “Never have I ever had a crush on an SNL host,” Poehler admitted that she had several “talent crushes.”
“Don’t you feel like we had a lot of talent crushes? If somebody came to the show and they worked really hard and tried to do their best,” she said.
Confessed Rudolph: “Oh that always gave me a talent boner.”
Gasteyer remembered being impressed that former Yankee Derek Jeter was seemingly unfazed by the pressure of hosting SNL when he was there.
“At a certain point we were all doing that thing when you have the host and you’re trying so hard to take care of them,” she said. “And we were all … ‘You’re so funny, you’re so great, such a great job Jeter.’ And he was like, ‘You all don’t have to keep complementing me. People just yell at me for a living, telling me I suck.’ Because he was a Yankee. He was so used to people being abusive, [compliments] kind of made him uncomfortable.”
Watch the full video above for more of the ladies’ hilarious “Never Have I Ever” answers.
Wine Country is available to stream on Netflix May 10.