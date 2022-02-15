Lily Collins, Jason Segel and Jesse Plemons All Star in Unpredictable Trailer for Netflix's Windfall

Directed by Collins' husband Charlie McDowell, Windfall is "a Hitchcockian thriller" that follows a young couple (Collins, 32, and Plemons, 33) who arrive at their vacation home, only to discover that it has been robbed, according to an official synopsis.

In the 2-minute trailer, which dropped Tuesday, Plemons and Collins' characters arrive at the house to find a man (Segel, 42) ransacking the place, only to take them hostage shortly thereafter.

Subsequent scenes chronicle the three struggling with what to do next, from a ransom discussion to Segel's character telling the couple, "You owe a debt to a hell of a lot more people than just me."

"You need to get close to him," Plemons' character soon tells Collins'. "Do whatever it takes, that's it."

Later, Segel's character tells a skeptical Collins', "Your life is picture-perfect" and screams, "Nothing feels fair. You have everything and I have nothing!"

The trailer concludes open-ended, with Collins' character telling someone, "You're not a killer. What you think you have to do next ... please don't cross that line."

In a November interview with Vogue Australia, Collins opened up about what it was like having her husband, 38, direct her in Windfall, and how it was different from what she initially expected.

"I thought it would be harder, I have to say. I thought it would be more stressful to have to work with him, but it honestly was really amazing and freeing," she said.

The Emily in Paris star continued, "It was great, and I'm really, really proud of the movie and I'm proud of him. It's a different type of role for me."

"Honestly, it was so easy working together. I would forget that it was him," Collins told Vogue Australia, jokingly adding, "He just said, 'I haven't heard the word genius yet.' "