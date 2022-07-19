Wilmer Valderrama's USO Tour Photo Diary
The USO Global Ambassador takes PEOPLE along for the ride on his 10th tour with the organization, this one to Bavaria
Wilmer Valderrama, a USO Global Ambassador, recently completed his 10th trip with the organization, heading overseas to meet with U.S. service members. On the USO website, the actor recalls growing up in Venezuela and watching Bob Hope's USO Christmas special, sharing, "I dreamed of the day where I could pay it forward, like he did." In the early 2000s, two service members approached him at an airport, telling him how watching That '70s Show kept them entertained on their base in the Middle East. By 2007, the actor was touring the globe with USO and fellow ambassador Kellie Pickler. Here, he shares his memories from his recent trip to Bavaria.
"Willkommen to Bavaria! We are excited to be part of the return to in-person, overseas USO Tours after a two-year hiatus."
"I brought along a couple of my friends, Jonathan Tucker and Adam Demos, for their first tour. Through the years, I've made some great friends on USO Tours. But I absolutely love sharing the USO's work and mission with my friends. The three of us met up with fellow USO tour-veteran Chef Robert Irvine. We are all ready to help the USO keep our service members connected to family, home and country."
"Our first stop was the 2d Calvalry Regiment to check out the Infantry Carrier Vehicles."
"From playing with little plastic army men figures, to sitting inside an actual military vehicle, Adam is living out his childhood, military dreams."
"USO means home to even their youngest fan in Germany. Meet Gen. McCrystal, commander of the 2d Calvary's son."
"Day one went out with a bang."
"It was an honor to see this re-enlistment ceremony at the 41st Field Artillery Brigade to start our second day on tour."
"There's something about a powerful desk. Sitting at Gen. Patton's desk at the 7th Army Non-Commissioned Officer Academy."
"Do you think anyone will notice if I take this on the 405?"
"Service members helped Jonathan get acquainted with artillery at Camp Algier."
"The USO is always by their side! Note to self, don't mess with the men and women at Camp Aachen who work on the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System. So impressive."
"We don't talk about Bruno, but some fans and I talked about Augustín."
"Fez was right, it's always a good day when you are spending time with service members. 'I said good day!' "
We ended the day with a delicious BBQ for 3,000 service members, prepared the incredible Chef Robert Irvine. Chef brought the food, and we all brought the fun."
"Jonathan couldn't help but join in on the fun and games."
"Normally cooking a meal for 3,000 service members would be (Restaurant) Impossible, but Chef Irvine had plenty of help from these service member volunteers."
"The robot is real, don't worry, the grenade is not. This incredible team is the only engineering unit in this part of Eastern Europe."
"How do you drive this thing?"
"Driving this thing is harder than it looks. We will leave it to the professionals."
"Team huddle to discuss mission strategy."
"Hanging out with my new friends from the Opposing Forces Unit at Camp Albertshof."
"As the USO Global Ambassador, I've been on my fair share of USO Tours. No matter how many places I've been, the best part of meeting our brave brothers and sisters in uniform, is seeing these smiles."
