Wilmer Valderrama, a USO Global Ambassador, recently completed his 10th trip with the organization, heading overseas to meet with U.S. service members. On the USO website, the actor recalls growing up in Venezuela and watching Bob Hope's USO Christmas special, sharing, "I dreamed of the day where I could pay it forward, like he did." In the early 2000s, two service members approached him at an airport, telling him how watching That '70s Show kept them entertained on their base in the Middle East. By 2007, the actor was touring the globe with USO and fellow ambassador Kellie Pickler. Here, he shares his memories from his recent trip to Bavaria.

"Willkommen to Bavaria! We are excited to be part of the return to in-person, overseas USO Tours after a two-year hiatus."