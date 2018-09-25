Will Smith Feels the Love on His 50th Birthday as Family Posts Sweet Tributes on Instagram

Will Smith is feeling the love from his family on his big day.

The actor turns 50 on Tuesday, and his family has been celebrating him on social media.

His 17-year-old daughter Willow Smith posted a smiling shot of the two on her Instagram with a simple and sweet message: “Happy Birthday <Dad> LOVE YOU.”

Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith wrote a lengthier note to her partner of over two decades just days after he celebrated her 47th birthday on Sept. 18.

“Here is what I love most about you turning 50 @willsmith … you are soaring high in your freedom and have more authentic happiness then I’ve ever seen you have before. You deserve every bit of it! Keep flying and keep doing you! Happy Birthday Willard!!! You make 50 look good!!!” Pinkett Smith wrote.

Her post also included a video of Smith jumping out of a helicopter — a stunt the actor is actually performing later on Tuesday.

Smith is live-streaming his big jump on YouTube as part of an initiative to raise awareness for Global Citizen, which works to combat global poverty and hunger.