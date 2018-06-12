Willow Smith, 17, Tells Mom Jada Her ‘Introduction to Sex’ Was ‘Walking In on You and Daddy’

Willow Smith had an awkward “introduction to sex.”

In Monday’s sex-themed episode of Facebook’s talkshow Red Table Talk, hosted by Willow, her mom Jada Pinkett and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Jones, the “Whip My Hair” singer divulged on how she learned about the birds and the bees.

“My introduction to sex was obviously walking in on you and Daddy,” Willow, 17, said. Her father is Bad Boys star Will Smith.

“When the hell did you walk in on us?” Jada, 46, responded, appearing shocked.

“I was in Utah… not Utah. Aspen,” Willow said. “I was going downstairs to get some juice and I saw for a little moment and I ran away. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is so crazy. What did I just see?'”

Willow, Jada Pinkett and Will Smith Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty

Recalling the incident, Willow said she felt she had “overstepped a boundary” at the time.

Willow’s confession didn’t stop her mom from sharing intimate details of her own sexual awakening later during the conversation.

“I think by your age, I gave myself multiples first,” Pinkett Smith told Willow and her daughter’s friend Telana Lynum. “Multiple orgasms. I was really into it at one point. Just because I was in an exploration state and I was abstaining from men.”

The actress even admitted that she might have gotten carried away with her self-exploration. “I actually think I went through kind of an addiction, too, with it. And then one day, I was like, ‘Enough. You’re having five orgasms a day,’ “she revealed.