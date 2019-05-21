Willow Smith Urges Mom Jada Pinkett Smith Not to ‘Stigmatize’ Porn: 'It Makes it More Shameful'

Willow Smith is trying to clear the lines of communication when it comes to talking about porn.

The 18-year-old was open to discussing porn and porn addiction on Monday’s episode of Red Table Talk in which she urged her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, and grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, to have open minds about the topic.

“Let’s not stigmatize it. Come on, guys!” Willow said as the three were prepping in hair and makeup before the round table discussion.

“What do you mean, ‘let’s not stigmatize it’?” her grandmother asked.

The teenager explained, “You know, people are already having problems with it so if we stigmatize it, it makes it more shameful and it makes it so that people don’t want to talk about it and then don’t heal.”

Pinkett Smith agreed, saying porn addiction is “a slippery slope and I know that personally.”

In the episode, Willow admitted to watching porn at “around 11” with her friends on Tumblr. Pinkett Smith also recalled being aware her daughter was exposed to “hardcore porn” on the app around that time.

Adrienne Banfield-Jones, Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Mediapunch/REX/Shutterstock

“I remember the first time I went on Willow’s Tumblr, she was 10 or 11,” the Girls Trip actress said. “She was very matter of fact, she said, ‘I’m going to my Tumblr page but as we’re going to the Tumblr page you’re going to see a lot of stuff. This has nothing to do with me.’ So she’s just scrolling, scrolling. And when I tell you I saw some of the most hardcore pornography on Tumblr…”

She continued, “I can’t believe kids are being exposed to this on a daily basis. I was profoundly disturbed.”

Pinkett Smith admitted in May 2018 that she had an “addiction” to sex toys when she was younger.

“I’ve had a lot of experience with sex toys — lots,” she explained. “I don’t think I used toys with a partner, but I did use toys a lot alone. I gave myself multiples first. Multiple orgasms. I was really into it at one point. Just because I was in an exploration state and I was abstaining from men. I actually think like I went through kind of an addiction too with it. One day I was like, enough, I was having like five orgasms a day. You can create so much pleasure, you just constantly want it.”

Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.