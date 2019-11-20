WATCH: Will Smith Invites You Inside Willow's Lavish, Halloween-Themed 19th Birthday Party

Willow Smith celebrated her 19th birthday in full Halloween style.

The singer turned 19 on Oct. 31 and her father, Will Smith, shared an inside look at the lavish — and scream-worthy — festivities in a YouTube video he uploaded to his channel on Tuesday.

“She hasn’t had a party in five years,” the proud dad told viewers. “Me and Jada really wanted to lay it out for her. This is her last year of teens to have her birthday party.”

Will and wife Jada Pinkett Smith hired Creep LA, a performing arts theater specializing in putting on immersive horror shows, to scare guests and provide an authentic horror experience in honor of Willow’s birthday — which the family has lovingly dubbed “Willoween.”

“Y’all about to experience the fullness of a Smith birthday party,” Will told the camera. His oldest son, Trey, 27, commented on the theme, saying, “It looks like there’s been a lot of murders here.”

Willow was impressed by the theatrics, saying, “That was scary! That was twisted.”

Image zoom Willow Smith at her 19th birthday party Will Smith/Youtube

Her party was complete with catering by chefs dressed in combat gear and brandishing flames as they cooked a special dinner.

Will reminisced on the day his daughter was born, saying, “She came out and literally [she] was fitting in my hand. Just her little legs hanging off and she looked like a little bean. My little bean.”

“I’m just glad we were able to give her this kind of memory and memory for us,” Jada said of the party.

When it came time to blow out her birthday candles, Willow was surprised with a cake decorated with mushrooms a la Alice in Wonderland.

“This is amazing! Thank you guys so much for coming,” Willow told her guests. “I’m so grateful for all the love and support and the community that I have in my life. I’m so happy that you all are here. This is a beautiful cake, let’s have some fun. Thank you!”

Her older brother, Jaden, 21, led guests in a rendition of “Happy Birthday” and later shared a hug with her.