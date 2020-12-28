"He just looked at me and there was a moment of both of us realizing what had happened," Willow said of her socially awkward moment

Red Table Talk 's Willow Smith Talks About the Awkward Moment She 'Farted On a Date'

Even Willow Smith has awkward moments.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Tuesday's Red Table Talk, the singer admitted she had "farted on a date one time" while speaking to her mother Jada Pinkett Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris on the Facebook Watch show.

"I had met this person before," Willow, 20, said. "We were having a very good time and he made me laugh really hard. That was the outcome."

Willow continued, "He just looked at me and there was a moment of both of us realizing what had happened. And we both started cracking up even more."

Willow said the two did go out again, jokingly saying, "A little fart can’t mess this up," while gesturing to herself as her mother and grandmother laughed.

While Willow did not reveal the name of the person from that particular date, the singer and actress did invite her rumored boyfriend Tyler Cole onto the popular show in October for a discussion about voting involving Ice Cube.

Pinkett Smith introduced Cole, a 22-year-old musician, as a "close family friend." The mother of two added Cole was "extremely passionate about today’s RTT so we had to have him at the table."

Red Table Talk airs on Facebook Watch at 9 am PST/12 pm EST.