Willow Smith Says 'Cancel Culture' 'Doesn't Lead to Learning' in Juneteenth Red Table Talk Episode

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris discuss the ups and downs of cancel culture in the upcoming Juneteenth episode of Red Table Talk

Jada Pinkett Smith and her family are talking honestly about cancel culture.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of this Friday's Juneteenth episode of Red Table Talk, the actress, her daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris celebrated the holiday marking the emancipation of enslaved people with a roundtable featuring civil rights activists Tamika D. Mallory and Dr. Angela Davis.

"Let's talk about cancel culture," Pinkett Smith, 48, said as Willow, 19, added, "That is so prevalent right now."

Willow continued, "I’m seeing people shaming others, like saying really terrible things, shaming people for what they’re choosing to say or shaming people for not really saying anything at all."

"But I feel like if we really want change, shaming doesn’t lead to learning," the teenager added.

Mallory, 40, agreed, saying, "Cancel culture is a little dangerous. It definitely is because none of us are perfect."

"It is a space that is a little difficult to maneuver because you do have to leave people room to make mistakes, to grow and to learn, but they have to show that they’re willing," Mallory added.

Pinkett Smith joked, "I’m expecting to be canceled at some point!"

Laughing, Mallory said, "If you’re not canceled, you’re not really popping."

Pinkett Smith spoke about the upcoming episode on Monday, telling her followers in her Instagram video, "This morning, another black man is dead at the hands of the police. Rayshard Brooks."

The actress said the episode would touch on "the issues of racism in Black America and the state of emergency that Black people are in in this nation."

"I would like to include you in this conversation," she said, adding, "I would like to send my condolences to the family of Rayshard Brooks and may he rest in peace."

The Facebook Watch show will air two episodes this week, beginning with the Juneteenth episode and a special episode featuring Will Smith on Sunday for Father's Day at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.