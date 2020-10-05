Willow Smith Says Voting for the First Time Was 'Hands Down the Most Stressful Day': 'I Was Lost'

Willow Smith doesn't want anyone to feel the stress she experienced when she first voted in an election.

The actress and singer appears with mom Jada Pinkett Smith and grandmother Adrienne on the latest episode of their Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk to educate on voting, where she recounted her first experience. Willow was chatting with episode guest Brandon Marshall, a former NFL star, when she explained how overwhelmed she was her first time in the voting booth.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The first time I voted was hands down the most stressful day," Willow, 19, says in the PEOPLE exclusive clip. Though she doesn't specify which election was her first, Willow turned 18 in October 2018, making that year's midterm race the first general election she was eligible for.

"I literally almost was in tears because I didn’t understand so much here," she remembers. "Who are these people? What is their main focus? I was lost. And I really agree with you that we need thorough education on how to vote, who is going to be on the ballot, exactly what they stand for because it’s very, very confusing."

Image zoom Willow Smith Andrew Toth/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The episode will also feature rapper Ice Cube, who will discuss the changes he believes are necessary to properly address racial inequality for Black Americans, as well as political commentator Van Jones.

The show, which returned on Sept. 28 on Facebook Watch, features Pinkett Smith, alongside her daughter and mother, as they discuss various topics and gain the perspective from three different generations.

In new episodes, the trio will be joined by guests such as Jessica Alba, Ashley Graham and Amber Rose for conversations centering on mom-shaming, sexual consent and more.