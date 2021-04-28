"I was interested in poly because I was introduced to it through kind of a nonsexual lens," Willow Smith during Wednesday's Red Table Talk

Willow Smith Says She's the 'Only Polyamorous Person' in Her Friend Group: 'I Have the Least Sex'

Willow Smith is opening up about her sex life.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of today's Red Table Talk, the 20-year-old cohost revealed she was polyamorous during a discussion with her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, and grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

"Let's say you haven't always been the person wanting sex all the time, but your partner is," says Willow in a clip of the Facebook Watch show. "Are you going to be the person to say, 'Just because I don't have these needs, you can't have them either?'"

She continued, "That's one of the reasons why I was interested in poly because I was introduced to it through kind of a nonsexual lens. In my friend group, I'm the only polyamorous person and I have the least sex out of all of my friends."

This isn't the first time Willow has expressed an interest about polyamorous relationships. In June 2019, the singer and actress revealed she loved "men and women equally" during a similar discussion about polyamorous relationships.

"I would definitely want one man and one woman," Willow said. "I feel like I could be polyfidelitous with those two people."

She continued, "I'm not the kind of person that is constantly looking for new sexual experiences. I focus a lot on the emotional connection, and I feel like if I were to find two people of the different genders that I really connected with and we had a romantic and sexual connection, I don't feel like I would feel the need to try to go find more."

While Willow expressed her openness to exploring unconventional relationships, she did add, "If your intention is just to have sex all the time with whoever you want that doesn't sit well with me. That's not aligned with my purpose."