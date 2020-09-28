Willow Smith Says She's 'Proud' of Mom Jada for Speaking About Relationship with August Alsina

On Monday's Red Table Talk, Willow Smith addressed her mother's decision to address allegations that she had a relationship with singer August Alsina

Willow Smith is feeling the love for her mother Jada Pinkett Smith.

On Monday's new episode of their Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk (also co-hosted by Jada's mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones), Willow, 19, opened up about her mother's decision to address allegations that she had a relationship with singer August Alsina while still married to Will Smith.

"I want to put it on the table. I'm so proud of you. To be able to see you and Dad do that, for me, that was like, 'OK, that's the real deal,'" Willow shared. "That's real love."

In August, Jada and Will sat down on Red Table Talk to clear the air, after Alsina, 28, claimed that about four years ago, Will, 52, gave his blessing for Alsina to be with his wife — an assertion the couple denied.

Willow and Jada Pinkett Smith

"What August was actually trying to communicate — because I could actually see how he would perceive it as permission because we were separated amicably — I think he also wanted to make it clear that he's not a homewrecker, which he's not,” Jada, 49, said on the show.

The actress said because she and Will were on a break, she doesn't "really look at it as a transgression at all." Eventually, Alsina broke off contact with her, and she said she hasn't heard from him since. The Smiths went on to reconcile and get back together.

"I was done with your ass, but marriages have that, though," Will said, laughing. "We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out a way to make yourself happy and I'll figure out how to make myself happy."

On Monday's Red Table Talk, Jada described breaking her silence about their romance as "a full blast of, like, flaws, and feeling and just the total breakdown of any mask."

Willow shared how she learned relationship lessons in seeing how her parents handled the revelations in the public eye.

"Like, when you can be like, 'I'm with you. I'm going to stand by you and I'm going to hold your hand'... that's really important,'" the singer said.