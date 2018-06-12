Willow Smith, 17, Tells Mom Jada That a Monogamous Relationship 'Would Not Work' for Her

Willow Smith is opened up about how she views relationships in an eye-opening Red Table Talk discussion on Facebook Monday.

The daughter of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, 17, revealed her outlook on monogamous relationships during a discussion about sex with her mother, grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and best friend Telana Lynum.

“Let me ask you guys a question because your generation is known as the ‘hook-up generation,'” Jada, 46, began. “How do you guys feel about monogamy?”

“That feeling of ‘you’re my one and my only, there’s no one else’… for me, that would not work,” Willow revealed.

“It’s a tricky one, and I tell you I think about it a lot with married women who are in this sexual monotony of feeling this obligation of having to have sex because they’re in a monogamous relationship,” Jada said.

“But sometimes you just don’t feel like it,” she continued. “Never feel obligated. It’s because women fear losing their men if sex isn’t good or you’re not having enough sex.”

Earlier in the episode, Willow admitted to her mother that her introduction to sex was walking in on the actress and Smith when she was younger.

“My introduction to sex was obviously walking in on you and Daddy,” Willow said.

“When the hell did you walk in on us?” Jada responded, appearing shocked.

“I was in Utah… not Utah. Aspen,” Willow said. “I was going downstairs to get some juice and I saw for a little moment and I ran away. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is so crazy. What did I just see?’”

Recalling the incident, Willow said she felt she had “overstepped a boundary” at the time.

Willow’s confession didn’t stop her mom from sharing intimate details of her own sexual awakening later during the conversation.

“I think by your age, I gave myself multiples first,” Jada told Willow and Telana. “Multiple orgasms. I was really into it at one point. Just because I was in an exploration state and I was abstaining from men.”

The actress even admitted that she might have gotten carried away with her self-exploration. “I actually think I went through kind of an addiction, too, with it. And then one day, I was like, ‘Enough. You’re having five orgasms a day,’ “she revealed.