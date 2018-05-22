Willow Smith Says Mom Jada 'Always' Gets on Her Case About Her Armpit Hair

Willow Smith isn’t ashamed of her body hair, but the commenters on her social media have not been so kind.

“I used to look through my comments and be like ‘Oh my god, everyone’s saying I’m a lesbian,’ ” the 17-year-old revealed alongside her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, and grandma, Adrienne Banfield-Joneson, on the latest episode of their Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk.

While Smith said she nows knows to ignore her critics, strangers on social media aren’t the only ones in her life who don’t understand the choice.

“You always get on me for my under arm hair,” she told Pinkett Smith. “Gammy’s always like, ‘Do you want me to trim it for you?’ ”

Willow Smith Willow Smith/Instagram

“We can braid it!” Banfield-Joneson joked.

In 2016, Smith wrote on Instagram: “Why should I have to alter the natural state of my body to be seen as socially acceptable?” And in 2017, the “Whip My Hair” singer posted an Instagram video featuring her shooting a bow and arrow while revealing her underarm hair.

Asked by her mom why she doesn’t shave, Willow explained, “I mean I didn’t really make the decision not to shave, I just kind of didn’t shave. It takes too much time. I just want to get in the shower and get out of the shower.”

She added, “I’m going to be like my ancestors and just do what i need to do.”

While it’s not Pinkett Smith’s preference, she said she respects her daughter’s decision. “My whole thing is she has the choice, it’s her body,” she explained.

Banfield-Joneson added, “There are going to be some people who are accepting of it and some people that aren’t. And at the end of the day you have to be comfortable in your own skin.”