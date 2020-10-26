"There is a difference between how black moms treat their daughters and their sons," says Willow in an exclusive clip of this week's Red Table Talk

Red Table Talk : Willow Smith Says Mom Jada Pinkett Was Easier on Her Brother Jaden Growing Up

Willow Smith is opening up about the double standards in parenting she faced while growing up with brother Jaden.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of this week's Red Table Talk, Willow spoke about her upbringing alongside her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith and her grandmother Adrienne Banfield Norris.

"There is a difference between how black moms treat their daughters and their sons," says Willow, 19, in the clip.

"Something as simple as getting up at the right time," she continues, before explaining how her mother, Jada, would rush her out of the house before school, while giving more leniency toward Jaden, 22.

"It was like, 'You better get up. You better get dressed.' I’d be in my room going like, 'OK, I gotta get...,'" Willow says while acting stressed and hurried. "But then Jaden is there and she’d be like, 'Uh, so are you ready to uh…' and he’d be like, 'Uh, maybe one moment.'"

Image zoom Jaden Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith George Pimentel/Getty

As Willow recalled being "ready at the door" to go to school, she mimicked her brother's much slower moving pace, saying he'd be "getting his shoes on" without the same sense of urgency as she.

Laughing, Jada, 49, said, "That's true. She might have a point."

Willow recently invited her rumored boyfriend and musical collaborator Tyler Cole onto the Facebook Watch show to discuss voting with her mother and grandmother.

The young singer was visibly excited as Cole joined the women as Jada introduced the 22-year-old musician as a “close family friend.”