Willow Smith Praises Her Parents' 'Compassion': It 'Inspires Me to Preserve Through Dark Times'

Willow Smith knows who to turn to in her darkest moments — parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Willow, 18, appears on the latest cover of Mastermind alongside brother Jaden Smith, 21, where she opens up about their famous parents’ support.

“The support and compassion that they pour into me always inspires me to preserve through dark times,” says Willow.

Willow has been open about the dark times she’s been through on Red Table Talk — the hit Facebook Watch show she co-hosts along with Jada and her grandmother Adrienne, 65. Earlier this summer, all three ladies appeared on the cover of PEOPLE where Willow delved into why she ended up in low moments at such a young age.

“I was super young, and I had a dream, but all I really wanted to do was sing and I didn’t equate that with all the business and the stress that ended up coming with it,” Willow told PEOPLE. “I was just like, ‘Whoa, this is not the life that I want’.”

By 2012, Willow shaved her head – “It was the perfect way to rebel,” she says — and felt more liberated.

But by her early teens, Willow began engaging in self-harm. Cutting, she says now, provided “a physical release of all the intangible pain that’s happening in your heart and in your mind.”

As she read about both science and spirituality, however, she says, “I was like, ‘This is pointless — my body is a temple,’ and I completely stopped. It seemed literally psychotic after a certain point because I had learned to see myself as worthy.”