Willow Smith Would Be Open to Having a Polyamorous Relationship: 'I Love Men and Women Equally'

Willow Smith wouldn’t be opposed to a polyamorous relationship.

The 18-year-old sat down with her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, and grandmother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, on Monday’s episode of Red Table Talk in which they tackled the subject of polyamorous romances.

“I couldn’t see myself in a quadruple, I mean, anything could happen,” Willow said. “Personally, male and female — that’s all I need.”

“I love men and women equally. So I would definitely want one man and one woman,” she continued. “I feel like I could be polyfidelitous with those two people. I’m not the kind of person that is constantly looking for new sexual experiences. I focus a lot on the emotional connection, and I feel like if I were to find two people of the different genders that I really connected with and we had a romantic and sexual connection, I don’t feel like I would feel the need to try to go find more.”

While Willow expressed her openness to exploring unconventional relationships, she did explain, “If your intention is just to have sex all the time with whoever you want that doesn’t sit well with me. That’s not aligned with my purpose.”

Pinkett Smith, 47, supported her daughter, saying, “Listen, you know me, Willow — whatever makes you happy.”

Banfield Norris struggled to accept the idea, however.

“I’m listening to you guys, and I’m trying to stay open minded but my gut tells me this is a bunch of frakkle-nakkle,” she said.

Monday’s episode focused on the polyamorous relationship with a “throuple” — Thomas, his wife Catherine and his girlfriend Nicole.

“Often we applaud the trails that people blaze in the external world that we can see, but very rarely do we applaud the trails that are blazed in the hidden rooms of the mind, that are full of uncertainty, false beliefs, and pain,” she told the crowd while accepting the award.

“It’s these eternal obstacles that must be challenged in order to muster the courage to forge new paths that we can see in the world,” she continued before noting, “Every last person in this room must do that at some capacity.”

“That means that every single person in this room is trailblazing, whether it’s within or without,” she added. “So as you honor me tonight, I wanna honor all of you and I wanna say here’s to us for all of our trailblazing!”

Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.