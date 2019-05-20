Willow Smith Tells Mom Jada Pinkett Smith She’s 'Down' for Porn: Only 'If It's Artsy'

Willow Smith is open to pornography as long as it has artistic value.

The singer and daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about the topic during the latest episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, which she cohosts along with Pinkett Smith and her grandmother Adrienne Banfield Norris.

“Low-key, I’m down for the expensive looking stuff. I’m down for the artistic,” Willow, 18, says as her mom looks shocked. “If it’s artsy!”

“If I was still on my porn game, I’d be able to show you some good porn ‘cause back in the day I had a little porn addiction,” Pinkett Smith replies. “But I wasn’t in a relationship when I had a porn addiction, thank goodness.”

Willow later admitted she was “around 11” when she began watching pornography online.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“All my girlfriends were like, ‘Oh, you should [watch],’” the teenager said.

Pinkett Smith said she was aware her daughter was exposed to “hardcore porn” on Tumblr.

“I remember the first time I went on Willow’s Tumblr, she was 10 or 11,” the actress said. “She was very matter of fact, she said, ‘I’m going to my Tumblr page but as we’re going through the Tumblr page you’re going to see a lot of stuff. This has nothing to do with me.’ So she’s just scrolling, scrolling. And when I tell you I saw some of the most hardcore pornography on Tumblr…”

RELATED: Willow Smith Admits to Mom Jada Pinkett That She Watched Porn for the First Time ‘Around 11’

Willow explained that while she did begin watching at a young age, she felt like she had someone to talk to about it.

“The thing that I will say though is that because I had you and daddy to actually have real conversations with, that stuff didn’t affect me because I had a connection with people I could talk to about it. And I knew what the reality was,” she said.

In November, Tumblr was removed from the Apple Store after illegal child pornography was found on the site. After the incident, a number of blogs deemed adult in content were deleted and banned explicit images from its service.

Tumblr returned to Apple in December after banning explicit imageries and content, according to The Verge.

Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.