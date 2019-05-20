Willow Smith Admits to Mom Jada Pinkett That She Watched Porn for the First Time 'Around 11'

Willow Smith is getting honest about watching pornography at a young age.

On Monday’s episode of Red Table Talk, the 18-year-old admitted she was “around 11” when she began watching pornography online.

“All my girlfriends were like, ‘Oh, you should [watch],'” the teenager said.

Her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, said she was aware her daughter was exposed to “hardcore porn” on her Tumblr app.

“I remember the first time I went on Willow’s Tumblr, she was 10 or 11,” the actress said. “She was very matter of fact, she said, ‘I’m going to my Tumblr page but as we’re going to the Tumblr page you’re going to see a lot of stuff. This has nothing to do with me.’ So she’s just scrolling, scrolling. And when I tell you I saw some of the most hardcore pornography on Tumblr…”

Willow interrupted, saying, “It wasn’t! Mom. It really wasn’t.”

“Listen, it was hardcore for you to be seeing that freakin’ … at 11 years old. I could not believe that,” Pinkett Smith said, her eyes wide. “I saw some hardcore stuff. I was like, ‘Willow!’ And she said, ‘Don’t even pay attention to it.'”

She continued, “I can’t believe kids are being exposed to this on a daily basis. I was profoundly disturbed.”

Willow explained that while she did begin watching at a young age she felt like she had someone to talk to about it.

“The thing that I will say though is that because I had you and daddy to actually have real conversations with, that stuff didn’t affect me because I had a connection with people I could talk to about it. And I knew what the reality was,” she said.

Pinkett Smith admitted in May 2018 that she battled an addiction to sex toys when she was younger.

“I’ve had a lot of experience with sex toys — lots,” Pinkett Smith explained. “I don’t think I used toys with a partner, but I did use toys a lot alone. I gave myself multiples first. Multiple orgasms. I was really into it at one point. Just because I was in an exploration state and I was abstaining from men. I actually think like I went through kind of an addiction too with it. One day I was like, enough, I was having like five orgasms a day. You can create so much pleasure, you just constantly want it.”

In November, Tumblr was removed from the Apple Store after illegal child pornography was found on the site. After the incident, a number of blogs deemed adult in content were deleted and banned explicit images from its service.

Tumblr returned to Apple in December after banning explicit imageries and content, according to The Verge.

Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.