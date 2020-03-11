Willow Smith Will Spend 24 Hours in a Glass Box at LA Art Museum to Explore Her Anxiety

Willow Smith is taking an artistic — and unconventional — approach to expressing her anxiety by holding a 24-hour performance art event from the inside of a glass box.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Smith and musical collaborator Tyler Cole will kick off a performance at the Museum of Contemporary Art’s Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles in which the two will visually enact the eight stages of anxiety.

According to the LA Times, Smith and Cole will cycle through stages of paranoia, rage, sadness, numbness, euphoria, strong interest, compassion and acceptance, staying in each emotion for three hours at a time.

While the two will not be speaking during the performance, Smith, 19, told the outlet, “We might grunt or scream — it’s going to be very primal.”

The 24-hour experience will allow the performers to break for periods of sleeping and eating as well as short bathroom trips, which should be no more than two minutes long.

According to the outlet, the non-MOCA curated event will let audience members watch Smith and Cole, 21, for up to 15 minutes at a time.

After exceeding the time, guests can continue to watch the show in a room with a live stream, where self-help books and donation stations for mental health organizations will also be available.

Smith told the outlet that the piece is “for a real cause” and not just about raising awareness.

“‘This is not so that people are like, ‘Oooh!’ This is for awareness,” she said.

“The first thing we’re going to be writing on our title wall is something along the lines of: ‘The acceptance of one’s fears is the first step toward understanding.’ So then you know this is on something real,” she added.

This isn’t the first time Smith has been candid about her mental health.

Last summer, Smith opened up to PEOPLE, sharing that she struggled with sudden fame and overwhelming expectations that came after her 2010 pop single “Whip My Hair” became a hit.

“I was super young, and I had a dream, but all I really wanted to do was sing and I didn’t equate that with all the business and the stress that ended up coming with it,” she said.

By her early teens, Smith began engaging in self-harm. Cutting, she said, provided “a physical release of all the intangible pain that’s happening in your heart and in your mind.”

As she read about both science and spirituality, however, “I was like, ‘This is pointless — my body is a temple,’ and I completely stopped. It seemed literally psychotic after a certain point because I had learned to see myself as worthy,” she said.