Willow and Jaden Smith Wish 'Most Beautiful and Kind-Hearted' Mom Jada Pinkett Happy Birthday

Famous brother and sister Willow and Jaden Smith wished their mom Jada Pinkett happy birthday with two adorable Instagram posts.

The actress turned 47 on Tuesday, and to celebrate the occasion, her kids shared a few sweet family snapshots. Willow, 17, posted a selfie with Jada where they’re both pursing their lips and just generally looking like the coolest mother-daughter pair ever. Willow captioned the photo, “❤Happy Birthday Mama❤ YOU’RE THA <GOAT>”

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Says It’s Been ‘Painful’ to Watch Other People’s Marriages ‘Dissolve’

Jaden, 20, shared a photo of himself, his sister and the birthday girl all dressed up. “Happy birthday to the most beautiful & kind-hearted woman out there,” he wrote about his mom. “Hope you have a magical and cherished day, keep inspiring @jadapinkettsmith we love you eternally & unconditionally💕

Happy birthday, Jada!✨”

Earlier today, the father of the family, Will Smith, also shared a special birthday message for his wife of 21 years alongside a romantic photo of them sleeping on a plane together followed by a hilarious throwback.

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Drops Sizzling Bikini Selfie After Will Makes Her Look ‘All Crazy’ in Italy

“Wow… 24 Birthdays together!” he wrote in the caption. “Happy Bday, My Queen. Let’s Go Get 24 more.”

RELATED: Will Smith Wishes Jada Pinkett Happy 47th Birthday with Intimate Photo of the Two: ‘My Queen’

In early July, Will, 49, opened up about his strong relationship with Jada on TIDAL’s Rap Radar podcast, during which he revealed that he sees their relationship as more than a marriage.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Will Smith/Instagram

“We don’t even say we’re married anymore. We refer to ourselves as life partners,” he said. “There’s nothing she could do — ever. Nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death… and it feels so good to get to that space where you’re not complaining, and worry, and demanding that a person be a certain thing,” he added.