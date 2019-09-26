William H. Macy Is 'Concerned' About Felicity Huffman's Well-Being as She Awaits Prison: Source

As Felicity Huffman prepares for her time in prison, her husband of more than two decades William H. Macy is sticking my her side.

According to a family source, Macy, 69, who is continuing to act and direct for his Showtime series Shameless, is thankful the sentencing is over, but “continues to worry about his wife’s well-being.”

“He has seen firsthand how difficult this experience has been on her,” a family source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “He’s been extremely supportive and very protective of her all along the way.”

RELATED: Felicity Huffman Sentenced to 14 Days Behind Bars in College Admissions Scam

Image zoom

For more about Huffman, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on stands Friday.

The Desperate Housewives actress and Oscar nominee, 56, has been sentenced to 14 days in federal prison, plus a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year of supervised release after pleading guilty to paying admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have a proctor correct her oldest daughter Sophia’s SAT answers after she took the test.

Image zoom Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy at court Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe via Getty

Before her sentencing, Macy wrote a letter to the judge, praising Huffman’s parenting skills but said the role of mom did not come easily to her.

“Motherhood has, from the very beginning, frightened Felicity and she has not carried being a mom easily. She’s struggled to find the balance between what the experts say and her common sense,” Macy wrote. “But I also want you to know that Felicity has raised two amazing young women.”