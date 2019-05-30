William H. Macy Buys High School Graduation Balloons for Daughter Amid College Admissions Scandal

William H. Macy is celebrating his daughter’s high school graduation while wife Felicity Huffman awaits sentencing for her part in the college admissions scandal.

Macy, 69, was seen buying balloons that said “Congrats Grad!” and “You Did It!” on Wednesday, seemingly for 18-year-old daughter Sofia Grace who is graduating high school. Huffman landed in the midst of the scandal after paying $15,000 for Sofia Grace’s SAT answers to be corrected by an appointed proctor after the fact.

Huffman, 56, paid $15,000 to admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer and his nonprofit organization, Key Worldwide Foundation (“KWF”), which prosecutors said was actually a front for accepting bribes.

She plead guilty for her involvement in court earlier this month where she explained her involvement. For the scheme to work, the venue of Huffman’s daughter’s SAT was changed from her high school to another location, which required a note from a neuropsychologist.

While addressing Judge Indira Talwani, Huffman broke down in tears explaining that her daughter had been seeing a neuropsychologist since the age of eight and had been receiving extra time on exams since she was 11. The request to change the venue, Huffman said, was made in earnest and not as part of the scheme.

Huffman reiterated that her daughter knew nothing about the scam, and on Monday told Judge Talwani, “The neuropsychologist had no part of this.”

The Desperate Housewives actress has agreed not to appeal any prison decision up to 20 years. In return, the government is recommending that she receive a punishment near the lower-end of the sentencing guidelines of 4 to 10 months.

Huffman and Macy, famously among Hollywood’s most loving couples, are united during this tough time for the pair, a source recently told PEOPLE.

The two were photographed arriving together at a Los Angeles courthouse in March after Huffman was released from jail on a $250,000 bond.

Macy often spoke glowingly of his wife before she was charged for working on an alleged scheme to get their oldest daughter into college.

In a January interview with Willie Geist on Sunday Today, the actor called their marriage a “fairytale.”

“Our marriage is a fairytale marriage,” he said. “I loved her the second I saw her.”

The two dated on-and-off for 15 years before finally tying the knot in 1997. They share daughters Sofia Grace, 18, and Georgia Grace, 16.