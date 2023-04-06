William H. Macy Accused of Cutting Down Neighbor's Trees in $600K Lawsuit

William H. Macy's neighbor has sued him for $600,000.

According to a lawsuit obtained by PEOPLE, the Academy Award nominee, 73, is accused of "knowingly and intentionally" having landscapers cut down his next-door neighbor Pierce Brown's trees back in December 2021, allegedly damaging his property in the process.

A rep for Macy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"Macy's workers then destroyed and removed or seriously damaged several healthy, decades-old mature pine trees and other vegetation from the Brown Property," reads the lawsuit, which was filed last week in the Superior Court of Los Angeles County.

"The pine trees and other vegetation were located well inside of the Brown Property line," the complaint continues. "In accessing the Brown Property, Macy's workers damaged the gate that connected the two properties."

According to Brown, who was on vacation at the time, the landscapers also caused "damage to and destabilization of the hillside itself," and Macy "came to Brown's door to discuss the condition of Brown's hillside" the next month.

"Macy acknowledged the entry of his workmen onto the Brown Property, their lack of permission to do so, and their destruction and removal of, and damage to, the Brown's trees and vegetation," Brown's attorney Benjamin L. Caplan alleges.

Brown is seeking $600,000 in the lawsuit, citing "loss of property value, loss of use and enjoyment of his property, a loss of privacy, an increase in noise, as well as emotional distress, irritation, annoyance, and discomfort."

Macy's legal saga comes after his wife Felicity Huffman was implicated in the 2019 "Operation Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal, for which Huffman, 60, entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to 14 days in jail, one year of supervised release and fined $30,000. Macy was not charged.