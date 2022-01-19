Willem Dafoe Reveals He's 'Fantasized' About Being in a Joker Sequel with Joaquin Phoenix

Will we see Willem Dafoe take on the role of Batman's nemesis?

The four-time Oscar nominee is certainly thinking about it. Dafoe, 66, appears as this month's British GQ Hype cover star and was asked if he relishes playing villains.

"I don't know what that is," he said of portraying villainous characters. "I'll play dumb. You play characters. I could say, 'Oh yeah, it's fun to play villains 'cause you can do things that you can't do in life, or it's fun to play with your dark side.' But I don't know. I'm not thinking about those things."

Dafoe opened up about a film concept he's frequently thought about involving a Joker sequel with Joaquin Phoenix.

"There is something interesting about, like, if there was a Joker imposter," Dafoe said. "So it would be possible to have not dueling Jokers but someone that [claims] to be the Joker that isn't the Joker.

"And that kind of opens up the possibility of an interesting story, particularly if you had Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, and then you had someone who was either imitating or riffing off what he did," Dafoe continued. "I fantasized about that. But other than that I am not talking to anybody [about it], you're the first one."

Joaquin Phoenix in Joker Joker (2019) Joaquin Phoenix | Credit: Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.

Phoenix starred as the Joker in the 2019 movie of the same name for which he earned an Oscar for Best Actor.

Dafoe has a long history of portraying characters of dubious intent, particularly as the Green Goblin in the original Spider-Man trilogy with Tobey Maguire and in the most recent Spider-Man: No Way Home with Tom Holland.