Willem Dafoe Says He's Open to Reprising Green Goblin in Another 'Spider-Man' Movie

Dafoe returned to play Normal Osborn, aka Green Goblin in the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home, nearly two decades after playing the role in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man franchise iteration

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 18, 2023 06:18 PM
Variety Screening Series 'At Eternity's Gate', Los Angeles, USA - 19 Dec 2018
Photo: Amy Sussman/REX/Shutterstock

Willem Dafoe isn't shutting the door completely on his Green Goblin role in Spider-Man.

The Inside actor, 67, said in an interview with Inverse that he would consider returning to play the iconic villain — for which he first garnered popularity in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man and made another appearance in Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home — but only under certain circumstances.

"If everything was right, sure. I mean, that's a great role. I liked the fact that it's a double role both times," he said, referring to the duality of portraying both Norman Osborn and his crazed alter-ego the Green Goblin.

"Twenty years ago, and fairly recently, both times [were] very different experiences, but I had a good time on both," he added.

Dafoe gave some insight into how he was asked to reprise his role for Spider-Man: No Way Home (despite his Green Goblin character having died in 2002's Spider-Man) in an interview with Variety last year.

Willem Dafoe
Spider-man (2002); SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME. Moviestore/Shutterstock; Sony Pictures

"It's always a little difficult when you die in a movie to come back in any sequels," he said. "I thought I was finished. When they initially said, 'Would you like to reprise this role?' I thought, 'Really? How does that happen?' I was kind of stupid about it."

But Dafoe said he still enjoyed returning to the franchise, telling Variety, "I can say, and maybe drank the Kool-Aid, but these are people that really are believing in what they're doing and giving themselves to it in a very full way."

"I'm not just talking about really good actors," he explained. "I'm talking about the effects people, the camera department — they're all very top-level. And then when you have the resources and possibility of making a popular film, that's all pretty attractive."

He's not the only Spider-Man actor that is open to making more films in that cinematic universe.

Tobey Maguire — who starred opposite Dafoe in Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy as his hero nemesis Peter Parker/Spider-Man — told Marvel.com in January that he would definitively say "yes" to any further projects Marvel might have in store for him.

"I love these films, and I love all of the different series," Maguire, 47, told the site. "If these guys called me and said, 'Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?' or 'Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?' it would be a 'yes!' "

"Because why wouldn't I want to do that?" he teased.

Bryce Dallas Howard — who costarred as Gwen Stacy in 2007's Spider-Man 3 — also told PEOPLE last year the idea of returning to that role "would be so fun."

"Since we are exploring multiverses — and by we are exploring it, they are exploring it and I'm enjoying it," Howard, 41, said. "I would always be game."

