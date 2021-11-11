Will Smith reveals in his memoir Will that his mom caught him and his high school girlfriend having sex in the kitchen when he was 16 years old

Will Smith's Mom Walked in On Him Having Sex As a Teen: 'Cannot Feel Worse'

Will Smith was caught in the act by his mom when she walked in on the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star and his then-girlfriend having sex in her kitchen.

Smith, 53, recounts the embarrassing moment in his new memoir, Will. At the time of the incident, he was 16 years old and living in Philadelphia with his mother. As a teenager, Smith was in a relationship with Melanie Parker, whom he first met in high school and later fell "deeply and totally in love with," he writes in Will, per Insider.

Smith and Parker were interrupted one day by his mother, who had come downstairs to make herself a cup of coffee. The actor recalls in his memoir that his mom "flipped the light switch as she had done tens of thousands of times before. But this time, her eyes landed upon her eldest son and his girlfriend deep in throes of reckless lovemaking."

Will Smith arrives for Paramount Pictures' Premiere Of "Gemini Man" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 6, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Smith continues, "As a teenager, outside of physical injury, you cannot feel worse than having your mother catch you and your girlfriend doggy-style on her kitchen floor."

After witnessing Smith and Parker having sex in her kitchen, Smith's mother immediately returned to her bedroom. Parker, who had been living with Smith and his family after her mom went to prison, left to move in with her aunt. As part of Parker's arrangement living with Smith, he had to promise his parents the two would not have sex. They broke their rule three months into Parker living there, Smith reveals.

"I'm still not exactly sure why I did what I did that night," he writes. "To this day, I have no idea what I was thinking. Of all the experiences I am sharing in this book, this is the individual moment of personal behavior that makes the least sense to me."

Although Smith and Parker's time living together was cut short, the two continued to date. Their relationship took a dark turn when Smith learned Parker had cheated on him. The two split, and he turned to "homeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant sexual intercourse" to deal, he writes.

But their time apart was short-lived, and the couple reconnected after their breakup only to go through another low point of "resentment, rage, and destruction," Smith writes. One evening, he lit "everything I'd ever bought for her" on fire in front of Parker, Smith writes, after she came back home from a night out.

Since that dramatic evening, Smith admits he has not "seen or spoken" to his ex, although he claims he has tried to reach out. Years later, Smith writes that he still feel regret over his actions.

"She was the victim of one of the lowest points in my life," he writes. "Yes, we were young, yes, we hurt each other, but she did not deserve how I treated her; she did not deserve how it ended."

Smith would go on to marry Sheree Zampino in 1992, with whom he welcomed his first son, Trey. Smith and Zampino divorced in 1995, and he married Jada Pinkett Smith two years later, in 1997. The couple shares two children: Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21.